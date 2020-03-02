James Dennis Landerman passed away in Rigby, Idaho March 1 after his battle with liver disease. He was born in Chico, Calif., the sixth child of Robert Emmett Landerman and Ritta Jeanette Robertson.
He grew up in Yuba City, California, and while in high school, his family moved to Rigby, Idaho. He graduated from Rigby High School after attending Madison and Yuba City High Schools.
He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Alberta-Saskatchewan Canada. He married Susan Kay Park in January of 1973 in the Salt Lake City Temple, and they are the parents of four children, grandparents of ten and great-grandparents of three.
They lived in Ft. Ord, Calif. Moscow, Idaho, Mountain Home, Idaho, Murray, Utah and for 20 years in the Joliet, Ill. area. Landerman graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in Accounting and Business Management in 1980.
He served in the United States Army and the Idaho National Guard from 1973 until 1980. He worked as an accountant, a construction laborer on the remodel of the Chicago Temple and in various other business and construction jobs.
Landerman retired in 2017 from a regional accounting firm in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He and Susan served a mission at the Family Search Library in Idaho Falls for a year. Landerman also served The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in numerous callings.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his only sister, Martha, his brother Fred and his wife Susan (Pubentz) Landerman. He is survived by brothers, Norman (Mary) of Anacortez, WA; Richard (Janet) of Sandy, UT; Robert D. (Bonita) of Bedford, PA; Paul of Seattle, WA; Elvan (Norma) of Ft. Dodge, IA; and Joseph (Elizabeth) of Lawrenceville, GA.
He is survived by his wife, Susan, and children, Jonathan K. (Victoria) of Erie, CO, David J. (Britnee) of Ft. Drum, NY and South Korea, Kaye Lynn Warner (Jerimie), and Carrie Evans (Nathan) both of Rigby, Idaho. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kody, Matthew, Michael, Brett, Sarah, William, Anna, Keaton, Kaiser and Danica.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. March 6 in the Menan Stake Center, 698 North 3600 East, Menan, Idaho 83434. The family will visit with friends at the Menan Stake Center from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. March 5th and on Friday 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
Burial followed at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.eckersellfunrelahome.com.