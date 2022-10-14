James Harold Farley 2/4/1935 - 10/13/2022 James Harold Farley, 87, passed away on Thursday. October 13, 2022. He was born on February 4, 1935 to Roy Pittman and Alcy Blanche Farley in Evansville, Indiana. James married the love of his life, Ruby Henrie, on May 13, 1961 in Jackson Wyoming. She passed away in 2013 and they have been reunited. James attended elementary school at Chestnut Walnut and graduated highschool at Central High School. He also attended Ricks College and Idaho State College, graduating in January 1962 with a Bachelor's Degree. James was part of the "R" club at Ricks, a "C"-dub at Central Printing Club at Central High School, and a High Priest in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. James served our country in the Army from 1957-1963. James worked for the Forest Service for 45 summers (1966-2011), was a Drivers Education teacher for 13 years at Cark Count High School, Teacher of the Year at Lindy Ross Elementary in 1979-1980, Head teacher at Lindy Ross and Kilgore Elementary. James ran track and played football at Rick's College in 1953-1955, he won the 100 yard dash in 1955 at a BYU invitational track meet. He kept score at boys basketball games from 1963-1998, girls basketball from 1978-1998. James worked for the Rigby Star and Rexburg Standard Journal. James was an elementary teacher for the duration of his career. He taught at schools in Wendell ID for one year, Dubois ID for 35 years, Rigby ID for two years, Kilgore ID for one year and Pocatello ID for one year. James is survived by his daughters Alcy (Layne) Larsen of Idaho Falls ID, Lela Marino of Idaho Falls ID, and Ellen (Tim) Mullikin of Big Piney WY, sons John (Robin) Farley of Rialto CA, and James Farley of Ketchum ID. James has 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is preceded by his sweetheart Ruby, parents Roy and Alcy, sisters Bea Ramsey of Evansville IN, Helen Ault of Evansille IN. Funeral services for James will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Dubois LDS Church (471 E 2nd S, Dubois ID 83423) with a viewing starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Dubois Cemetery. An evening viewing will also be held the night prior, Friday, October 21, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
