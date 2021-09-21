Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
James Howard Tibbitts 11/16/1935 - 9/18/2021 James Howard Tibbitts, 85 of Rigby, Idaho, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at his home.
Jim was born November 16, 1935 in Lorenzo, Idaho to Howard Tibbitts and Lorna Whiting Tibbitts. He was raised and attended school in Rigby, graduating from Rigby High School. On September 19, 1952 he married JoAnn Taylor in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They had 7 children and were sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple in 1965.
Jim was a farmer and rancher; and worked for Boise Cascade for 37 years. He raised his children to work hard with no complaints. He loved people and had quite the sense of humor. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fly fisherman. Above all he treasured the life he built with his wife JoAnn; she was the love of his life.
He is survived by his daughter, Jana Tibbitts of Rigby, Idaho, sons; Bruce (Janet) Tibbitts of Rigby, Idaho, Jeff Tibbitts of Rigby, Idaho; sister, Lucille (Frank Ferguson) Stoddard of Provo, Utah; brother, John Tibbitts of Billings, Montana; a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years; JoAnn Taylor Tibbitts; sons, Don, Jim, Mark, and Roger; and a grandson, Jamie Tibbitts.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 24, 2021 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Rigby. The family will receive friends from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021 and again from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Friday, prior to services; both at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com