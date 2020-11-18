James “Jim” Ellis Frew, 63 of Roberts, Idaho, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Jim was born September 26, 1957 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to James Homer Frew and Dora Mae Ellis Frew. He lived in Roberts on the family homestead throughout his life. July 17, 1975, he married Sharon Kay Wenzel in Island Park, Idaho; they were blessed with 2 sons. Jim worked as an Operations Manager for J.R. Simplot for over 37 years.
Jim was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed raising cows, fixing old cars, and spending time with his 2 sons and his dog.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Frew of Roberts, Idaho; sons, Joshua James Frew of Roberts, Idaho, Jared John Frew of Vancouver, Wash.; and sister, Jerry (Ervin) Cowley of Saratoga Springs, Utah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and 2 sisters.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 16, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Rigby. A visitation will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. also at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.