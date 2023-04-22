James LeRoy Hope

James LeRoy Hope September 9, 1928 - April 20, 2023 James LeRoy Hope, 94, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2023 at the Idaho Falls Community

Hospital surrounded by loved ones. LeRoy was born on September 9, 1928 in Burton, Idaho, to Clarence Dewey and Zella Keppner Hope. He graduated from Madison High School. He married the love of his life, Maxine S. Weekes on October 15, 1947 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they raised six children, who brought LeRoy lots of joy.


