James "Poppi" Henry Bunnell Jr 9/20/1942 - 5/30/2022 James Henry Bunnell Jr. passed away on May 30th, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born on September 20th, 1942 in Amesbury, MA to James Henry Bunnell Sr & Lorraine Muriel Violette. James was known by many as Jim, and most famously, "Poppi". Jim grew up in a French-Canadian, Italian, and Irish family. He frequently reminisced on large family gatherings/dinners, along with his time growing up in Massachusetts and Pacoima, California. Throughout his life, Jim had a passion for Doo-Wop music. He loved sharing that passion with family and friends through his vast collection of records, CD's, and Jukebox. He was a man of many adventures and had a love of cars, especially his favorite car - a 1964 aquamarine GTO. His ultimate love was his beautiful wife, Janet. Janet & Jim had a love like no other, and brought their families together in July of 1975. They were married for nearly 47 amazing years. Jim was proud to have worked in the produce/grocery industry for 40 years before retiring in 2000.
Jim & Janet shared their love of travel when Jim retired, and traveled across the country in Jim's custom freightliner and 5th wheel for almost 5 years. Jim was an amazing friend, confidant, and role model to many. He was an active member of the Crown of Life Church in Rigby. Jim also wasn't just Poppi to his family, but to many kids in their Rigby neighborhood who needed a happy, uplifting supporter. He brought out the best in everyone he came across and will be missed by so many. Jim is survived by his wife, Janet, his brothers: Paul Bunnell & Michael (Lorraine) Bunnell, his children: Donald James Bunnell, Thomas (Julie) Bunnell, Robert (Karen) Bunnell, Kimberly (Jarrod) Azbill, his 7 grandchildren: Matthew, Crystal, Nikki, Brooke, Rainne, Gary, and Raider, & 2 great grand-daughters, Evelynn & Gemma.