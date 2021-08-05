Janet (Bright) Wilkinson 1/28/1932 - 5/13/2021 Janet Wilkinson of the Ojai Valley, California, passed away on May 13, 2021 after a valiant struggle with Leukemia. She was born in Rigby, Idaho on January 28th, 1932, the daughter of Ruth Harper and Clifford Monroe Bright. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her daughter, Alynne Wilkinson, sister Edythe Bright Casper, grandparents, cousins and others. She is survived by her husband, Allyn Wilkinson, sons Daniel and Dean Wilkinson, grandchildren Jake and Phoebe Wilkinson, sisters Elayne Clark of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Clifta Tobler of Lehi, Utah, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Nan, as she was renamed by her grandfather, attended Rigby schools and BYU. She excelled in secretarial disciplines, which at the time, were typing and shorthand. Growing up on the farm was an experience treasured by Nan and her sisters, and also shared by many cousins and friends. Her favorite friend and companion was Smokey, a dapple gray mare with exceptional qualities. Nan and Smokey were inseparable for many years, along with her dog Cubby who delivered the cows to the barn for the night. When the snow was packed, Cubby would pull Nan on her sleigh, but ONLY her. Nan met her husband to be in Yellowstone Park. She was celebrating her high school graduation, he exploring the West with a couple of buddies. Nan pursued her secretarial career by working for the Atomic Energy Commission for several years, as well as at the capitol buildings in Arizona and Utah. When it was time, Nan and Allyn started going together and were subsequently married in a gala affair at the farm on June 25, 1955. The next 10 years saw them living in Rawlins, Wyoming, Cortez, Colorado, Grand Junction, Colorado, Albuquerque, New Mexico and Orange County, California as Allyn was transferred in his geophysical exploration employment. In 1965, after helping and supporting Allyn to finish school at Utah State University, Shell Oil Company transferred him to southern California. Animals were always special to Nan and she found the employment of her dreams as a veterinarian assistant in Ojai, California. For many happy years she contributed to pet health at the Ojai Pet Hospital. During these years, Nan raised her three children in exemplary fashion. During that time, events filled our schedule too numerous to recall, such as school events, family affairs, church socials and projects, travels to Idaho for summer vacations on the farm, and the like. Nan was always active with her children in school and church alike. To her, there was no place like home and the farm to her; a result that illustrates the values provided by loving parents. Nan was an accomplished artist and expert in crafts. She painted portraits of her mother and father and she could draw anything you wanted at a moment's notice. She made countless blankets, quilts and other things, for friends and family. She was an expert at sewing, crocheting, cross stitch, and embroidery. All the kids remember her repairing pants, shirts, and clothing of all sorts. In 2009, Nan at 77 years old, and Allyn at 80, showed a truly selfless act of love by adopting both their grandchildren Phoebe and Jacob. It was her nature to take in, help, love, and nurture others, especially her grandchildren. They are forever grateful for her sacrifice, devotion and love. Nan loved to travel and was always ready to go by land or air on short notice. Allyn's home state is Maine, so we found ourselves crisscrossing the country during the summer. Nan loved good food, so Maine lobster, maple syrup, and other delicacies were high on the menu. Her cooking would put many a famous chef in second place on the scale of delight. A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Rigby Pioneer Cemetery.