Janet (Hendricks) Anderson Janet Hendricks Anderson, 76, of Ephraim, Utah passed away August 26, 2022 in Ephraim, with family by her side.

Janet was born September 8, 1945 in Shoemaker, California to Russell and Carol (Partridge) Hendricks. She grew up in Lewiston, Utah, her favorite place to watch fireworks. Her favorite part of growing up on the dairy farm was to talk to her dad as they milked cows. She loved learning how to play sports and being on the drill team. She graduated from North Cache High.

