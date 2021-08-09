Janet Wilson 5/31/1922 - 7/28/2021 On July 28, 2021, Janet Provine Ross Wilson left mortality to join her husband Ralf Thomas Wilson. Janet Provine Ross was born on May 31, 1922 at Seattle, Washington to John Alexander Strang Ross and Margaret Caroline Provine. She was welcomed by older brother John Leighton and later joined by sister Nicolyn Ross (Nikki). Growing up Janet (Jan) enjoyed the normal childhood pursuits of skating, trips to the beach with family, and riding the streetcar around town. She was often accompanied by her sister Nikki. Eventually college beckoned and she matriculated at nearby University of Washington. With nations engaged in World War II, she felt that nursing would be a suitable profession. In college she was a member of the nursing sorority and upon graduation was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army. Following assignment to Madigan General Hospital at Fort Lewis, Washington, she tended to returning servicemen. Among them was Sergeant Ralf T. Wilson, recently released from three and a half years as a Japanese prisoner of war. She quickly caught his eye. Jan exchanged her Army commission for the role of housewife and then mother as the couple welcomed three boys into their home: Thomas Ross (Tom), John Larsen (Jack), and Steven Charles (Steve) Wilson. As the family matured, Jan returned to the University of Washington to refresh her nursing credentials. She was hired by the King County Public Health Service and enjoyed working in various schools as a school nurse along with other assignments as a county nurse. Her car of choice was a Volkswagen beetle with a four-speed floor shift. Not bad since she learned to drive in her thirties on an automatic transmission! As the boys finished school, the call to Teton Valley was strong for Ralf and they relocated to Alta, Wyoming. There they built a home, enjoyed a variety of outdoor and family activities, and served actively in their church. Early in their marriage, Janet joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in a number of positions in Primary, Relief Society, and Scouting. She also served as a Stake Missionary; and later with her husband, served a full-time church mission to Portales, New Mexico. She and Ralf especially enjoyed their 17 years of service as workers in the Idaho Falls Temple. In 1993 they moved from Alta, Wyoming to Rigby, Idaho to be closer to the Temple, as well as to their son Tom and his wife Diane, and the activities of grandchildren. They were proud parents but probably prouder grandparents. Ralf died in 2009 leaving Jan to carry on for the next twelve years. She was the recipient of much service for which we as a family express profound gratitude, especially to her daughter-in-law Diane. Janet passed away peacefully, surrounded by many family members on July 28, 2021. She is survived by sons Tom (Diane), Jack, and Steve (Gloria), five grandchildren and their spouses, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. Services will be held at the Rigby 14th Ward Chapel, Sundance Building, 602 Sundance, Rigby, ID at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 14 with a viewing at 10:00 am. Services will be followed by interment in the Pratt Cemetery, Alta, Wyoming. A Zoom link for the funeral service is expected to be available. In lieu of flowers, Jan would encourage a donation to the Dystonia Foundation or a contribution to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund.