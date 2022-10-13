Janice Marie Durrant 5/4/1937 - 10/7/2022 Janice Marie Hickam Durrant, of Ririe Idaho passed away peacefully on October 7th, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital at the age of 85. Janice heroically fought a long battle of cancer. She was truly an example of enduring to the end. No matter how hard thing were towards the end of her life, she never complained and would be more concerned about how others were doing. Janice was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice.

Janice was born May 4th, 1937, to Lawrence Hickam and Lula Imogene Ball. Janice attended schools in Ucon, ID and at Bonneville High School in Idaho. During her younger years she lived in California and Washington. She settled in Ucon, ID where she was raised by her Grandma Ball. As a youth she enjoyed playing softball and had a pretty good arm on her. Janice married her high school sweetheart, Norlan Park Hulse Durrant, March 30th, 1955, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Norlan and Janice were married for 59 years, and they lived in Hesperia, CA and Ririe, ID. They enjoyed picnics in the mountains, trips to the beach, playing games with the family and visiting museums. Janice was a homemaker while raising her children. Janice also worked as a school aide while her youngest three children were attending school. Janice then went to work at Ricks College/BYU Idaho after moving from California. She worked in the food service department in the bakery and salad department for 19 years. During this time Janice made lifetime friends.

