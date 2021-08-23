Jenice (Andnerson) Cook 6/20/1935 - 8/20/2021 Our beautiful mother, Jenice Anderson Cook passed away peacefully on Friday,
August 20, 2021, at The Gables in Ammon.
On June 20, 1935, Jenice was born in Shelley, Idaho, to George Russell Anderson
and Pearl Kelley Anderson. Jenice had an older sister, Shirley Anderson Keele
and later her parents adopted a baby boy, Richard George Anderson. Jenice
attended schools in Shelley and Ucon, Idaho, and graduated high school in
Stevensville, Montana. On November 26, 1952, she married Thomas Joel
Cook in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple. They were blessed with two
daughters and five sons.
Jenice was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
and loved the gospel with all her heart. She held positions in the Young Women's
organization, Relief Society, Sunday School and Primary. Joel and Jenice were
called to their first church mission to the Billings, Montana Mission, and
assigned to the Wind River Indian Reservation near Lander, Wyoming. After
returning home from Wyoming, they quickly decided to serve another
mission and were called to the Idaho Falls Temple Visitors' Center. In
addition to being an incredible wife and mother, Jenice worked for the U.S.
Postal Service for over 20 years delivering mail in Menan, Idaho.
Jenice had many hobbies and loved to garden, crochet, sew, and even tried
her hand at ceramics. Above all else, Jenice loved spending time with her
children and grandchildren. Camping and boating were especially important
to her and she was still water skiing at the age of 70. Jenice knew the
benefits of hard work and instilled her work ethic upon her children and
grandchildren. Jenice was not happy unless she was busy, with that auburn
hair on fire at all times. Not only did she manage the kids with all their
various activities but also created a loving, beautiful home.
Jenice leaves behind her daughters, Sherrie Jo (Larry) Siddoway and Denise
(Mark) Bowcutt Larsen of Rigby; sons, Michael Joel (DeEsta) Cook, of
Overton, NV, Russell William (Rhonda) Cook, of Las Vegas NV, Ronald
Dale (Sherri) Cook, Cory Jay (Stefani) Cook, of Idaho Falls, and Kelly
Harvey Cook of Missoula, MT, 27 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren.
Jenice was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, her beloved husband,
Thomas Joel Cook, a daughter-in-law, grandson, and a son-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the
Grant 1st Ward Building, 3431 E. 100 N. Rigby, with Bishop Justin Mecham
conducting. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral from 9:30
a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte
Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at