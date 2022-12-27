Jennie Lawana Brooks

Jennie Lawana Brooks 9/12/1940 - 12/20/2022 Jennie Lawana Brooks, 82, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at her home in Blackfoot.

Jennie was born September 12, 1940 in Rigby, Idaho, the daughter of Francis Alma and Mary Jakeman Anderson. She spent her early childhood years in Rigby. She and her brother, Lanny, also spent a year living with relatives in Kerns, Utah, where she made many new friends and still kept in contact with them to the very end of her life. She and her family then moved to Pocatello, ID where she graduated from Pocatello High school in 1958. She continued her education at the Vocational Technical school at I.S.U and received a secretarial certificate in the spring of 1959.


