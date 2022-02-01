Jerry Dean Hoopes 2/26/1937 - 1/31/2022 Jerry Dean Hoopes passed away January 31, 2022 at Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Jerry was born on February 26, 1937 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was the first child of Wendell and Mainota Hoopes. His early years were spent in Humphrey and Ammon, Idaho. Jerry attended elementary school in Ammon later attending schools in Spencer and Dubois. Jerry enjoyed playing basketball and football during that time. When Jerry was old enough to work, he worked for various farmers and ranchers in the Dubois area. Some included Maughan Parkinson, George Thomas, Robert Rue and Waylett Gauchay. In 1956, Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Army for three years. He spent 2 1/2 years stationed in Germany. While he was in Germany with the Army, he visited Holland, Denmark, Copenhagen, France and Belgium. Jerry attended the Worlds Fair, when it was in Brussels. In 1959 he returned to Dubois after finishing his army enlistment. On July 28, 1961 he married Carol Tavenner in Rexburg, Idaho. They lived in Buffalo and Jeffery City, Wyoming and Vernal, Utah for a short time. Jerry worked on an oil rig and construction. They returned to Dubois in 1962. Jerry worked a lot of different jobs. He worked for the US Sheep Experiment Station, Union Pacific Railroad, for the State of Idaho on the survey crews that for I-15, City of Dubois, Government Trapper, Clark County Road and Bridge, well drilling, sheep herder and for several different ranchers and farmers. After retirement he worked part time for the school district for several years taking care of the school grounds summer and winter. Jerry liked spending time with his sons, granddaughter, family members and friends. Jerry really liked to go fishing and take drives in the mountains to look for elk, moose, deer, grouse, game birds and sage chickens. He is survived by his sons Marty and Shane, his granddaughter Jencee, his sisters Beatrice (Max) Johnson, brother Tim (Jewel) Hoopes, brother in law Larry Siepert, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Carol of 57 years, his mom and dad, brothers Keith, Larry, Benny and sister Fay. Jerry will be cremated, with part of his ashes buried in Dubois and part scattered with his wife Carol in the mountains. There will not be any formal services. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com