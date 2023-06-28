Jerry Landon

Jerry Landon December 8, 1938 - June 25, 2023 Jerry Lynn Landon, 84, of Missoula, Montana, passed away June 25, 2023, from a hard fought battle with cancer, at home with his loving daughter and her family by his side.

Jerry was born December 8, 1938, in Osgood, Idaho, to Arthur Elijah Landon and Elva Irene Sorenson Landon. He grew up and attended schools in Osgood. Jerry was drafted and served our country in the United States Army.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.