Jerry Reed February 1, 1934 - August 11, 2023 Jerry Dean Reed was born February 1, 1934 to Esther Browning and William Jennings Reed in Idaho Falls, Idaho. During his life he loved to fish, camp, ski and being in the outdoors. He attended schools in Ririe, ID, where he graduated from high school. He attended Ricks College where he met Lorna Rae Rice. They were married in the Logan, Utah temple. He served in the army in Fort Lewis, Washington, then later attended Utah State University. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. While working for Boeing, they lived in Seattle, WA, New Orleans, LA and Huntsville, AL. Then they moved back to Ririe, ID where he worked for INEEL, where he worked until retirement. He served in various church callings including High Council, Seventies, and Ward Clerk.
Jerry served over 30 years in the scouting program and earned his Silver Beaver Award. After Lorna passed away in 1987, he then married Connie Fox Crystal. They served a mission in Raleigh, N.C. They enjoyed traveling. They went to Canada, Europe, and many states in the U.S. Their last trip was to Alaska with his family. Survivors include his wife, Connie Crystal Reed and children: Brad Reed (Deborah), Rexburg, ID, Jerrilee Robinson (Todd), Orem, UT, and Darla Rae Rock (Travis) Meridian, ID and 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Lorna and son, Lynn Reed (Lanet) and his grandson Derek Reed. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 19 at the Poplar Ward Building at 11:00 am, 285 2nd West Ririe, Idaho. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 am that day. Burial will be held at the Ririe Shelton Cemetery.
