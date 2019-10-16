Joan Biorn

Joan S. Biorn, 89, of Rigby, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho.
Joan was born January 5, 1930 in Rigby, Idaho to Wilburn Ray Goff and Isabelle Campbell Goff. She was raised near and attended schools in Rigby.
On August 1, 1948, she married Aldon Clyde Bills who precedes her in death.
Joan was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed serving in the Relief Society organization as well as the Family History Center in Rexburg. She also enjoyed traveling, fishing, quilting, and gardening, and canning in the fall season.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Dean Biorn of Rexburg, Idaho; son, Scott Aldon Bills (Robyn) and daughter, Rondi DuBrock, of Mesa, Arizona; sister, Esther Kynaston of Magna, Utah; 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Aldon Clyde Bills, son, Craig LeRoy Bills, sisters, Sybil Fern Hobbs and Lorraine Goff, brothers, Grange Campbell Goff, Wilburn Ray Goff, and James Roland Goff.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday October 18, 2019 at the Rigby 2nd Ward Chapel (364 N. 4100 E., Rigby). The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday at the church. Burial will be in the Dry Creek Cemetery, Boise, at a later date.
Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com