Johh Lynn Erickson
Buy Now

Johh Lynn Erickson 1/2/1941 - 9/10/2022 John Lynn Erickson, 81, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, friend and cowboy passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at home with family after several years of health challenges. John was born January 2, 1941, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to John Neal Erickson and Veda Mabel Green Erickson. John went to school at Lewisville Elementary, Midway Junior High, and graduated from Rigby High School in 1959.

John met Coleen Holbrook in 9th grade, and their first date was to a school dance as sophomores. They were still sweethearts when they graduated, and John went on to the University of Utah to play football. He soon returned and enrolled at what he lovingly called "Thornton Tech" (aka Ricks College), where he graduated with an associate degree. John and Coleen were married on June 10, 1960, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were parents of 10 children and enjoyed raising their family in Lewisville. Recently they celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.

Recommended for you