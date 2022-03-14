John D. Toler 10/4/1935 - 3/9/2022 John Darwin Toler was born October 4, 1935, at the Pocatello, Idaho hospital. He grew up on the family farm at Robin, Idaho. He attended school at Arimo and graduated from North Marsh Valley in McCammon in 1953. He completed a year's worth of welding classes at Pocatello Vo Tech.
John married Donna Winn and started a family while working for Union Pacific Railroad for ten years. In 1958 after his dad passed away, John went back to take care of the family farm, later working for Marcon Sign company in Pocatello. In 1980 he was hired to run the Pocatello to Dubois mail route, which covered stops at Hamer, Roberts, Menan, Lewisville, and Idaho Falls. John retired in 2002.
On August 19, 1990, he married Linda Henman and resided at Dubois until his death on March 9, 2022. John's children from his previous marriage are Bill, Mike, Robert, and Janice. He also had 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He was a beloved step-dad to Ronda, Lance, Lonny, Clint, and Jodi.
Fishing was John's most favorite pastime. Some of his favorite fishing spots were Henry's Lake, Meadow Lake, Beaver Creek, and Medicine Lodge Creek. He has enjoyed many hunting trips. All that knew him will miss his generous nature and great sense of humor.