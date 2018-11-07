John Edward Lenartz, 73 of Rigby, Idaho, passed away Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at his home.
John was born May 17, 1945 in Salt Lake City, Utah to James Edward Lenartz and Donna Fraser Lenartz. He attended schools in Vernal, Utah; graduating from Judge Memorial High School in Salt Lake City, Utah. On July 27, 1968, he married Sharlee Rowen in Vernal, Utah. They were blessed with a son, John L. and a daughter, Jenniffer. John served honorably for 23 years in the US Navy; including five cruises to Vietnam. He retired as CWO3 Chief Warrant Officer. He then worked as Manager of Reactor Maintenance at Idaho National Labs.
John was a member of the Lutheran Church. He enjoyed the outdoors; hunting, fishing and reloading Ammo were some of his hobbies. He also enjoyed restoring his 1949 Jeep.
He is survived by his wife; Sharlee Rowen Lenartz of Rigby, son; John L. Matthew (Tamara) Lenartz of Burleson, Texas, daughter; Jenniffer Lenartz (Brett) Henshaw of Euless, Texas, sister; Suzanne Deshayes, of Stirling, Colorado, and grandchildren Trevor, Savannah and Ayden.
He was preceded in death by his brothers; Robert F. Lenartz and James Ronald Lenartz.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 3, 2018 at the Crown of Life Lutheran Church. Interment was held Monday, November 5, 2018 at the Dry Fork Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com