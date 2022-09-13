John Lynn Erickson 1/2/1941 - 9/10/2022 John Lynn Erickson, 81, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, friend and cowboy passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at home with family after several years of health challenges. John was born January 2, 1941, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to John Neal Erickson and Veda Mabel Green Erickson. John went to school at Lewisville Elementary, Midway Junior High, and graduated from Rigby High School in 1959.
John met Coleen Holbrook in 9th grade, and their first date was to a school dance as sophomores. They were still sweethearts when they graduated, and John went on to the University of Utah to play football. He soon returned and enrolled at what he lovingly called "Thornton Tech" (aka Ricks College), where he graduated with an associate degree. John and Coleen were married on June 10, 1960, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were parents of 10 children and enjoyed raising their family in Lewisville. Recently they celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.
John was raised in Lewisville and was busy with farm life, hunting, fishing, cattle, sheep, horses and roping, plus helping with his dad's Clydesdales. He chose to raise quarter horses to supply him and the boys with rope horses. When roping became a bit of a chore for him later in life, he turned his attention to breeding and raising winning race horses.
A rancher and cattleman by choice, John also raised Idaho spuds, grain and alfalfa. He taught his children to work hard; how to water, weed, and harvest spuds and to appreciate the land, crops, and livestock. One of his favorite places on earth was the Humphrey pasture, where he ran cattle for decades.
Horse riding, team roping, and horse racing were a driving force in John's life. He was swinging a rope at chickens as soon as he could walk. Many rodeos, ropings and horse sales were enjoyed. He loved to team rope on his quarter horses with his sons for many years and taught them all he knew. John was inducted into the East Idaho Horseman Hall of Fame in 2018. While "Wilma's Alright Now" was his favorite race horse, we can say "Dad's Alright Now", as he's living on the other side watching over and protecting his large posterity.
John was active in sports as a youth—baseball, basketball, track and football—and played throughout high school and college. Later, he could always be found at ball games cheering for his children or grandchildren--and often had advice for the grandkids after their games as well!
Republican politics was a passion for John, introduced to him by his Grandpa Joe. He served many years as Lewisville Precinct Committeeman, Jefferson County Republican Chairman, and Legislative District Chair. He attended the GOP National Conventions in Kansas City and Dallas as an Idaho delegate, and earned many awards from the Idaho Republican Party. John shared his love of country with family, friends and neighbors. He was comfortable striking up a conversation with anyone, and friendships were made with people from all walks of life.
A life-long active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, John served in various callings through the years and was a dedicated home teacher. As his family was his top priority, John loved knowing that his family could be together forever.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John Neal Erickson and Veda Mabel Green, daughter, Jill, and grandson, Evan Erickson.
He is survived by his wife, Coleen Holbrook Erickson; 4 siblings: Brent (Mary) Erickson, Blair (Celia) Erickson, Jolene (Pete) Mickelsen and Janeal (Roger) Nield; 9 children: John (Treena) Erickson, Michelle (Ron) Berry, Jana (Bryan) Call, Trena (Kirk) Anderson, Tresa (Jeff) Ball, Jason (Gini) Erickson, Susan (Eric) Kay, Jake (Megan) Erickson, Jed (Emily) Erickson, as well as 30 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren who were each treated as his favorite!
Please join the Erickson family in celebrating John's life at a viewing on Friday evening, September 16, 6-8 p.m. at the Lewisville Church. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 17, at 11 a.m. at the Lewisville Chapel with a viewing prior to the service from 9:00 -10:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Lewisville Cemetery.
Live stream of the funeral service will be available on the Eckersell Funeral Home website (Eckersellfuneralhome.com) or may be viewed on the Lewisville Second Ward YouTube channel.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following charities: