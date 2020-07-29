John Raymond Conley, 59 of Rigby, Idaho, passed away July 17 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
John was born July 18, 1960 in St. Anthony, Idaho to Lester John Conley and Donna Dee Edwards Conley. He was raised and attended schools in St. Anthony. John served in the US Army National Guard. On June 16, 2018 he married Cathy Sue Schwab in Rigby, Idaho. He worked as a heavy equipment operator in construction throughout his life, drove semi-truck and loved landscaping.
John loved to be outdoors; fishing, golfing, camping and hunting were among his favorite pastimes. He was proud of his Shoshone heritage and loved his family dearly. He valued friendships; when he made a friend, it was for life.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Conley of Rigby, Idaho, his daughter, Kelree and son, Josh; his step-children, Ricki Sue Schwab and Tyler J. Schwab; his mother, Donna Conley of St. Anthony, Idaho; sister, Stephanie Metcalf of Ririe, Idaho; brothers; Kenneth Conley, Steve Conley and Brad Conley all of St. Anthony, Idaho; grandchildren, Daniel Sanchez, Max Sanchez, Korbin Sanchez, Pierce Sanchez, King Schwab, Salem Schwab, and Titan “Beebo” Schwab.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lester John Conley and sister, Debbie Watson.
A celebration of life was held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. July 25 at 268 N. 4400 E. Rigby.
Condolences may be sent to the family through Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho by visiting www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.