John Thayne Howe 10/13/1935 - 5/16/2022 John Thayne Howe, 86, passed away on Monday May 16, 2022 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Thayne was born on October 13, 1935 in Menan Idaho to his parents Richard Leslie Howe and Lela Lois Hawker. He was raised in New Plymouth, Pocatello and Rigby Idaho. Thayne married the love of his life, Joyce Comeal Olson on June 24, 1954. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on March 29, 2003. Together Thayne and Joyce built their forever home in Rigby where they raised their four children. Thayne worked hard all his life starting at a young age. He worked various job positions including driving truck for Bonded Produce, working on a large ranch dry farming, setting pumps for Roger Irrigation before becoming an electrician. While working 40 hours weekly to complete his electrical apprenticeship for IBEW Local 449, he also worked a 40-hour work week job at a local gas station in Rigby to support the needs of his family. He was a proud member of the Local 449 and retired while working for Wheeler Electric in 1998. Thayne was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a high council member, an executive secretary in his ward and was a dedicated Temple Worker in the Idaho Falls Temple. Thayne was a member of the Jefferson County Mounted Posse as well as an advisor for Junior Posse for many years, and a member of the Boy Scouts of America. Even as a young boy he had a love of horses. He loved the smells and sounds of the great outdoors herding his cattle atop his horse "Smoke" with his four-legged companion "Tiz" at his side. He loved riding horses in Hayden Valley wandering through the wild buffalo and the crisp air of Alaska Basin on the west slopes of the Grand Teton Range with the "Cardiac Crew" along with many friends and family. Thayne was a true Cowboy. After his retirement, Thayne alongside his wife Joyce, labored in a Service Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, at the Idaho Falls Bishops' Storehouse. Thayne took great joy and pleasure serving others, he gave freely of his time and talents to serve those in need. Thayne is survived by his daughters Nedra Joyce Webster of Rigby Idaho, Gina Lorraine Guinn of Ririe Idaho, sons John Thayne Howe Jr of Idaho Falls Idaho and Lynn James (Amy) Howe of West Richland Washington. Thayne has 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Thayne is preceded by his sweetheart Joyce, his parents Richard and Lela, his sister Sharon Madison Hill, brothers Dean Howe, Leslie Howe, Monty Howe and infant brother Lynn Howe, son-in-law Bob Guinn, and three grandchildren Jacob Thayne Howe, Hope Nacole Wilkinson and Faith Lorraine Wilkinson. Services, under the direction of Eckersell Funeral Home, will be held Friday May 20, 2022 at 11: 00a.m at the Garfield 7th LDS ward building at 5 N 3900 E, Rigby ID 83442. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6:00p.m. until 7:30p.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home located at 101 W Main St Rigby Idaho. A second viewing will be held 9:30a.m. until 10:45a.m. on Friday morning prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow the funeral service at Ririe-Shelton Cemetery.