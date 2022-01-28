Jolyn (Simmons) Haight 4/29/1957 - 1/26/2022 Jolyn Haight, age 64, was welcomed back into the loving arms of her mother and father Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. In doing so, this tiny woman left a giant hole in the lives of her loved ones.
Jolyn was born April 29, 1957, in Rigby, Idaho a daughter to Robert Jesse and Darline Tolley Simmons. She attended Rigby Schools graduating from Rigby High School and later achieved a Licensed Practical Nurse Certificate at Eastern Idaho Vocational Technical School, an Associate of Science in Nursing from Ricks College, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Idaho State University.
She married Chauncey Tad Haight July 13, 1985, in the Idaho Falls Temple. When they first married, they lived in Shelton, Idaho while they remodeled Tad's childhood home in Menan. This is where they raised 3 wonderful daughters, as well as hosted chickens, llamas, horses, sheep, and countless cats and dogs throughout the years on their 3-acre pseudo-farm.
She lived for serving others. She was a volunteer EMT, as well as a Registered Nurse for 40 years in infusion therapy, occupational medicine, and surgery recovery. She loved caring for people and would often get calls from neighbors and friends looking for medical advice. Her nurturing nature made her beloved by many in her community and ward. She served several callings in Relief Society, Primary, and Sunday School.
She endured many physical trials in her life. In doing so she won the admiration of her family and doctors. As her strength diminished, she put her abilities to Family History and Indexing. She had many Swedish ancestors, and she had a soft spot for the country. Because of this, she learned enough written Swedish to record information accurately.
One of her greatest joys was spending time with her family. She was never happier than when she played card games with her competitive family. She took after her grandmother by learning to throw elbows and deciding the rules could be flexible when it came to her winning. She also enjoyed travel. She had always wanted to visit the continent of Australia, and her husband made that dream a reality after she retired in 2019. She also enjoyed reading. She was an enthusiastic reader of her scriptures, doctrinal books, and novels.
She is survived by her husband Tad Haight of Menan, her children; Bradie Lorae (Joshua) Britt of Orlando, Florida, Hailey Darline (Greg) Curtis of Idaho Falls, and Chauncie Jo Haight of Billings, Montana, a sister Sharleen (Mike) Hammer of St. George, Utah, brothers; Kerry (Merilee) Simmons of Lehi, Utah, Delynn (Tammy) Simmons of Rigby and Craig (Lorraine) Simmons of Rigby.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Darline.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Menan 1st Ward, 3547 East Menan-Lorenzo Hwy, Menan, Idaho 83434. The family will visit with friends at the church Tuesday February 1st from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. The family will appreciate contributions made to the Huntsman Cancer Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.