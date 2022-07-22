Jon Robert Cox 2/18/1955 - 7/19/2022 Jon Robert Cox, 67, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on July 19, 2022. Jon was born February 18, 1955 in Rigby, Idaho, to Robert Jerald Cox and Doris Jean Burtenshaw Cox. Jon, and his four sisters, grew up on the family farm in Rigby, where he learned the value of hard work from a young age. Jon worked alongside his father where they would fix fences, tend cattle, and farm. He loved anything with a motor and preferred a motorcycle over a horse when rounding up "stickhead" cows. Jon loved the John Deere tractor and his Oldsmobile 442. In his teenage years, Jon participated in Future Farmers of America and earned his Eagle Scout award. He graduated from Rigby High School in 1973 and shortly thereafter was called to serve as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in the Colorado Denver Mission from 1974-1976. He loved his mission and he made lifelong friendships with those whom he served and served with. Upon returning home, Jon attended Ricks College where he met his future wife, Cynthia Lee. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on May 26, 1978. Jon and Cynthia were blessed with five sons and one daughter, and raised their children in Rigby. Jon graduated from Idaho State University, with a Bachelor's Degree in business. After graduation, he enjoyed a wonderful career as a sales representative for The Hershey Company. Jon earned multiple awards and recognitions for top sales, but most people simply knew him as the "Hershey Guy," who handed out king-sized candy bars for Halloween. He loved his work and those he worked with. Jon was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he diligently served in multiple callings and remained faithful throughout his life. Jon courageously lived much of his life with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Despite his physical limitations, he lived a full life with unfailing strength. He was given the biggest mountains to climb and obstacles to conquer, which he embraced with steadfast faith and an ability to not only endure, but to share happiness with anyone that came to visit. Thanks to the dedicated care and companionship of his sweetheart, Jon was able to remain in his home and enjoy his time with family and friends. We would like to thank Upper Valley Family Medicine and Aspen Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate service over the years. Our sincere gratitude goes out to the many loving neighbors, friends, and family who have given heartfelt support and service. Jon is survived by his wife, Cynthia Cox; his children Ryan Cox (Mindy) of Midland, Michigan; Natalie Martin (Christopher) of Idaho Falls; Matthew Cox (Colette) of Rigby; Nathan Cox (Thai Lam) of Honolulu, Hawaii; Eric Cox (Sarah) of Rigby; Brandon Cox (Anya) of Firth; and his sisters Joy Boyle (Stan) of Idaho Falls; Sue Shumway (Scott) of Star Valley, Wyoming; Robyn Alleman (Robert) of Montpelier; and 14 grandchildren. Jon was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Lana, and infant brother and sister Jody and Jo Ann. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Rigby Stake Center, 258 West 1st North. The family will receive friends from 7 to 8:30 pm Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Rigby Stake Center and from 9:30 to 10:45 am, Saturday, prior to services also at the Rigby Stake Center. Interment will follow at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at: www.eckersellfuneralhome.com