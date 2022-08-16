Joyce O. (Olaveson) Stallings 4/30/1937 - 8/15/2022 Joyce O. Stallings, 85 of Lewisville, Idaho, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at Sage Grove Assisted Living in Rigby. She was under the care of Solace Hospice. Joyce was born April 30, 1937 in Rigby, Idaho to Hans Emmanuel Olaveson and Martha Denning Olaveson, the youngest of 15 children. She was raised and attended schools in Rigby. Then continued her education at Idaho Technical College, earning her LPN; keeping a promise to her dad to finish her education. On February 25, 1953, she married Reo Kent Stallings in the Idaho Falls Temple. They made their home in Lewisville where they raised their 7 children and where Joyce lived for 50 years. Joyce was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; she loved genealogy, it was her passion. She volunteered at Ricks College Library putting her passion to work. Before computer technology, she traveled the US and parts of Europe, working on genealogy and was amazed at the progress that could be made when introduced to technology.
She is survived by her daughters Brenda Stanton of Hailey, ID, Kathy (Kevin) Radford of Rigby, ID, Pam (Scott) McMullin of Idaho Falls, ID, Karla (Blake) Ashbocker of Iona, ID; sons, Kevin (Karen) Stallings of Camp Verde, AZ, Roland (Kristan) Stallings of Syracuse, UT, Bryce Stallings of Rigby, ID; 30 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and 14 brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Rigby 18th Ward Chapel, 4021 E. 300 N., Rigby, ID. The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services, both at the church. Interment will follow at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com