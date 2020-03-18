Julia Hawker

Julia Thomas Hawker, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt passed away March 13 from natural causes.
Julia was born April 9, 1941 in Rigby, Idaho, the first of five children born to Elmer and Vera Thomas. She was raised in Menan, Idaho on her parent’s farm where she was always there to help haul hay and anything else her parents needed her to do without complaint. She graduated from Rigby High School where she was involved in student government. She also attended Ricks College.
Julia married Earl Hawker and they are the parents of three children.
Julia worked as a secretary at Rigby High School for many years and then at Jefferson County Motor Vehicle Department. She was respected for her honesty and integrity.
Julia loved the gospel and her church and served faithfully in the many callings she was given.
Julia enjoyed camping, traveling, listening to music and planting flowers in her yard each spring. She especially enjoyed taking her grandchildren on little trips. One of the things Julia will be most remembered for was her quiet expressions of love and support for those she loved. Her family was very dear to her. She attended as many of the important events of her nieces, nephews and grandchildren as she could.
Julia is survived by her two sons Alan (Sheena) and John (Sheri), 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Julia was preceded in death by her husband, Earl, daughter, Elaine, sister, Brenda Thomas, and parents, Elmer and Vera Thomas.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. March 19 at Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho. Although the family would love to see all of Juia’s friends and loved ones, the viewing and funeral will be limited to immediate and extended family and close friends due to recent health concerns and directives from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The Hawker family wants to extend the most sincere thank you to Connor and his staff at the Homestead along with DeAnn, Matt and the Hospice staff for their loving care of Julia in her last days.
All are invited to extend love and condolences through digital and other means. Interment will be at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.