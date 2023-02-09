Julie Sue Ballew April 7, 1947 - February 7, 2023 Julie Sue Ballew, 75, of Swedesburg, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice in West Burlington.
Born April 7, 1947, in Rigby, ID, she was the daughter of Fabyn Albert and Sarah Norma Scott Hanson. On December 10, 1966, she married Robert Bernard Smith. He passed away May 22, 1968. She later married Donald Audsley Ballew August 10, 1969. He then passed away January 3, 2013. On August 25, 2016, she married Paul G. Hazelett in Swedesburg, Iowa.
Sue graduated from Rigby High School in 1965.
Sue had many jobs. She was a Paraprofessional, bus driver, educator, and an administrative assistant. Her most important job was being a mother.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and enjoyed going to the services. Sue enjoyed hiking, camping, traveling, and gardening. She liked to cook using her dutch oven, canning, sewing, and decorating. Sue was always prepared for any emergency.
Survivors include husband, Paul G. Hazelett of Swedesburg, IA; three sons, Jeffrey Dale (Robin) Ballew of Woodland Hills, UT, Christopher David (Selma) Ballew of League City, TX and David Dale (Ariah) Ballew of Boise, ID; four daughters, Sarah Dee Behunin of Salem, IA, Emily Dawn (Robert "JT") Stumpf of Burlington, IA, Julie Diane (Doug) Jones of Washington, IA, and Rebecca Darlene (John) McDermott of Cascade, IA; 30 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bryce Allen Hanson of Brookfield, IL and Clayne A. Hanson of Salmon, ID; sister, Norma DeeAnn Wright of Chesterfield, MO; 13 nieces and nephews.
Besides her husbands, Donald Ballew and Robert Smith, she is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Jeana Smith and brother, Niles Hanson.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 5:00 PM Friday, February 17, 2023 at Prugh Funeral Service, 3940 Division St.
The funeral service for Mrs. Ballew will be 5:00 PM Friday, February 17, 2023, at Prugh Funeral Service, 3940 Division St., with President Ryan Sowell officiating. A time of food and fellowship will be held in the community room at Prugh Funeral Service following the service. A private family burial will be in Hale Cemetery in Hale, Missouri.
A memorial has been established for the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House.
Prugh Funeral Service is in care of the arrangements.
