Julie Sue Ballew April 7, 1947 - February 7, 2023 Julie Sue Ballew, 75, of Swedesburg, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice in West Burlington.

Born April 7, 1947, in Rigby, ID, she was the daughter of Fabyn Albert and Sarah Norma Scott Hanson. On December 10, 1966, she married Robert Bernard Smith. He passed away May 22, 1968. She later married Donald Audsley Ballew August 10, 1969. He then passed away January 3, 2013. On August 25, 2016, she married Paul G. Hazelett in Swedesburg, Iowa.


