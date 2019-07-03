Junita “Nita” Penfold died December 2, 2018. A “Celebration of Life” will be held July 5, 1:30 p.m., Driggs Cemetery. Nita was born November 11, 1933 in Richvale, Idaho to Julia and Leslie Olsen. She married Quinn Penfold in 1949. The family lived in Teton Valley until 1964 when they moved to the Mud Lake area. She moved to Boise in the fall of 2006 to be near her children. She worked hard and held many jobs to help support her family. Her most fulfilling job was as a teacher’s assistant for the Head Start program at Terreton Elementary School. She was actively involved in the community including: Terreton Flower and Garden Club, Lady Lions, VFW Auxillary and Mud Lake Senior Citizens. Her hobbies were sewing, crocheting, embroidery, quilting, dancing and playing cards. Her favorite activity was supporting and visting family. She is survived by four children: Clint, Jim, Quinita and Farel; 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and a sister.
