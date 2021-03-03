Kay Sandra (Kennedy) Chapman passed away at her home on Monday, February 22, 2021. She was born July 10, 1934, the youngest of 5 children born to Harriet Guy and John Earl Kennedy. She grew up in Youngstown, Ohio and graduated from Liberty High School. In 1953, she married her childhood sweetheart, Roderick L Chapman III (Roy) whom she affectionately called her “Rascally Rabbit”.
The couple joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1960 and were sealed in the LDS Temple while living in England in 1963.
During their 68 years of marriage, they raised 8 children, have 38 grandchildren, and 45 great-grandchildren. Kay leaves behind one sister (Bonnie McBride), numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and countless friends.
Although she did not receive a degree from any university or college, over the years she did master the following skills, to her credit:
Relocation Specialist: Moved 28 times while in the military and beyond. Had a lifetime of wonderful experiences living in Louisiana, Japan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, England, Mississippi, North Dakota, Utah, Arizona, Oklahoma, Alaska, and final destination…Rigby, Idaho.
Economist/Accountant/Budgetary consultant: She managed family affairs while her spouse was stationed overseas many times while in the Air Force. She always made sure all holidays, birthdays, and any other celebrations were wonderful and memorable. Kay made sure there was never a missed meal, made all birthday cakes from scratch, could stretch a dollar until George Washington squealed, and always remembered what she didn’t really need when it meant a little bit extra to go around.
Music teacher: Although she played the piano by ear, Kay always made sure her children received music lessons and had musical instruments available. Countless hours were spent listening and giving priceless advice like “practice makes perfect."
Culinary Master: She made delicious bread, rhubarb pie, Yorkshire pudding, spaghetti, stew, potato salad, and most things pickled. Kay loved buttermilk, cream, cucumber sandwiches and buttermints.
Relationships: Kay was a lover of life and all that it had to offer. Active in foster parenting, PTA, and was a den mother. While living in England the family hosted two young building Missionaries, one from England and one from Scotland, who were part of the family from then on. In addition, Kay loved horses, cats, dogs (including under-dogs) and rescued many animals and people over the years.
Ranching and farming: While her husband was away servicing our country, Kay was busy herding (chasing sheep) and sheering them, overseeing the milking of cows, herding geese, and counting blessings every time our neighbors generously brought us bits and pieces of their garden produce, of which we never had to ask.
EMT: After her kids were grown, Kay became an EMT and rode with the Ute Tribal Ambulance service in the Uintah Basin, Utah for several years before moving to Alaska.
Religious Studies: A devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in teaching and leadership positions in the Primary, Sunday School, MIA (Young Women) and Relief Society over the years and loved doing so.
Caregiver: Aside from her tender, loving care raising her family, Kay also cared for her mother who lived with us until she passed away and later cared for her mother-in-law until she passed away.
Kay S Chapman was a precious, amazing women during her earthly existence. She wrote her own unique verse in the poem of life, and she will be missed terribly, but remembered lovingly and forever.
She is survived by husband, R.L. Chapman III, sons John E. Chapman (Joy), Jay L. Tapoof, and daughters Bonnie K, Ronda Yancey, Shari Gray (Joe), Kay S Lolohea, Candee L. Noorda (Eric), Priscilla Cesspooch (Zachary).
Preceded By: Parents-Harriet and John Kennedy, brothers, Denny and Chester Dale, sister- Alberta, mother-in-law- Viola Chapman, son in law- Bruce Yancey, grandchildren: Tyrell Yancey, Kaiauna Billsie, Bruce Oliver Yancey Jr., great-grandchildren, Drake Yancey, Caleb Atchison.
Funeral services were Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Grant Ward Building. The family will visit with friends prior to the service from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Grant Central Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.