Kent N Clark May 7, 1951 - August 24, 2023 Kent N. Clark passed away at Wildflower Memory Care Facility in Rigby Idaho on August 24, 2023.
Kent was born in Rigby on May 1, 1951. His parents were Kay and Lucy Clark of Menan. He joined his older sister Valerie and later his brother Wayne and sister Joyce completed the family.
Kent attended schools in Menan, Midway Jr. High and Rigby High School. Kent served his country by joining the Idaho National Guard with the 116th Engineers Company in the mid 1970's where he served as President of the Non-Commissioned Officers Club. In the early 1980's he served as the vice president and later as the president of the Jefferson Hills Men's Golf Association. In 1990 Kent was elected to serve as city councilman and also served as Mayor in the town he dearly loved. Also in 1990, he was elected Legislative Liaison for the Region Six Idaho Wildlife Council. Kent also served this council as Secretary and Treasurer. He was elected Chairman for Region Six Wildlife Council in 1993. Kent also served the Region Six Winterfeeding Advisory Committee as Vice President and President.
Kent worked all his life at Clark Lumber in Roberts, Idaho alongside his grandfather, Howard and father, Kay.
In 2001, Kent was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and his work at Clark Lumber came to an end. He won the battle with this deadly disease.
Kent first's marriage was to LeeAnn Holm of Roberts and they had a son, Daniel "Danny" Clark.
On December 20,1972, he married JoAnn Rutledge of Annis. They had two sons, Brandon and Bryce.
Kents hobbies were hunting, fishing, camping, and golfing.
Preceding Kent in death are his parents, sister Valerie, brother Wayne, his son Danny and brother-in-law Richard Warner.
Surviving Kent are his ex-wife JoAnn Clark of Idaho Falls; Brandon (Jennifer) Clark of Idaho Falls, Bryce Clark of Menan, sister Joyce Warner of Rigby, and sister-in-law Kris Clark of Rigby; his grandchildren Trey (girlfriend MaKenzie) of Rigby, Cade (Morgan) of Menan; Saylee and her mother Shelli Clark of Rigby; Amerah Clark of Pocatello, Amelia and Braxton Clark of North Carolina. Trey blessed Kent and JoAnn with two great-granddaughters Avia'Lynn and Brexley Ann. Kent is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
At the family's request, there will be no public funeral services.
Kent's family requests that you respect their privacy as they deal with the grief of the passing of this good and beloved man.
If you want to connect and honor Kent, take a stroll on the walking path in Menan, the town he grew up in, served and loved. If you like to fish, go to the South Fork of the Snake River and try your luck at fishing. That would make him happy.
Our family wants to thank Dr. Richard Harper of Upper Valley Family Medicine. He cared for Kent and our family; he's not just our doctor but also a beloved friend. Our community is richly blessed to have this good and honorable man as a doctor in Rigby. We are humbled by the love and care he gives our family.
We offer a heartfelt thanks to the Wildflower Memory Care Facility and all who work there. Your care for Kent and our family was so kind and caring. Thanks goes to Solace Hospice Care and everyone who cared for us right up to the end.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.