Kevin LeVoy Anderson 11/16/1953 - 5/22/2022 Kevin LeVoy Anderson, 68, of Lewisville, Idaho passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on May 22, 2022. Kevin was born to Lynn and Francis (Sobieski) Anderson on November 16, 1953 in Idaho Falls, ID. They moved to Lewisville when he was a child. Kevin graduated from Rigby High School in 1972. Kevin married Gayle Diane Tuck on August 19, 1972. They had three children. He proudly served in the United States Navy for several years before moving back to Idaho. He worked at the INL as Facilities Manager and Firearms Instructor. Kevin was a member of Central Fire District; serving as Battalion Chief of the Lewisville station for many years. He was a member Labors International Union of North America-Local #155; later taking an instructor position with the Union.
Kevin encouraged and supported Gayle's passion for her service to the Lord and Crown of Life Lutheran church; often identifying as a Lutheran to those who asked. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, riding ATVs in Island Park, floating the river, drives in the mountains and telling tall tales to anyone who would listen. He is survived by his wife Gayle of Lewisville, ID, three children Amy (Greg) Langley of Idaho Falls, ID, Cheryl Bradley of Meridian, ID, Caleb (Jodi) Anderson of Lewisville, ID, sisters Carol Mickels, of Rigby, ID, Kathy Anderson of Lewisville, ID, brother Carl (Jeanette) Anderson of Rigby, ID, 8 grandkids and 3 great grandkids. He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. He will be missed by his family and the community he so proudly served. We share our gratitude to the Nuclear Care Partners and Alliance, and Home Health and Hospice for their loving care. Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Crown of Life Church, 3856 E 300 N, Rigby, Idaho. Visitation with family will be held Friday, June 3, 2022 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby, ID 83442. Interment and Military Rites will follow at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heap the Helmet, Central Fire District, P.O. Box 217, Rigby, ID 83442; or The Giving Cupboard, 153 N. 3900 E., Rigby, ID 83442 www.thegivingcupboard.com. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home, condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com