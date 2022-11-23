Kristie Wagner 12/21/1951 - 11/18/2022 Kristie Lucinda Wagner, 70, passed away on November 18, 2022 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Kristie was born on December 21, 1951 in Rigby Idaho to George William and Marie Barbara Smith. She grew up in Rigby, graduating for High School in 1970. As a young girl, she also was involved in the Girl Scouts. Kristie married the love of her life, Edward Paul Wagner Jr. on August 16, 1975. Kristie graduated from Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho in 1974 with a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry. After graduating from ISU, Kristie then worked at the Idaho National Laboratory as a chemist. Kristie retired from being a chemist and became a mother to Andrea. During Kristie's life, she loved to play the piano and organ. Other hobbies include needle point, puzzles & sudoku, and collecting art and sculptures. Kristie loved to travel with her husband, they would travel all over the United States, Europe and Hawaii. Another one of Kristie and Edward's hobbies was viewing Solar Eclipses around the world, which they have seen a total of five. Kristie was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Rigby and was a member of the Presbyterian Women. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W Main St Rigby 83442). A viewing visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow the funeral service at Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
