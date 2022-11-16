Kristine Jacobs Powell 5/15/1953 - 11/15/2022 Kristine Jacobs Powell passed away on November 15, 2022, from complications related to cancer which she fought valiantly for four years. She was born May 15, 1953, to Frank and Geraldine Jacobs in Rexburg, Idaho. She graduated from Madison High School, Ricks College and Brigham Young University.
In 1973 she married Jim Fillmore in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had five children. Her children were the joy of her life. They lived in Hamer for 20 years where they made many lifelong friends. In 2002 they moved to Rexburg. Kris worked at Ricks College/BYU-Idaho for 26 years as an administrator with the Women's Programs, Student Leadership and Activities Programs. She loved mentoring hundreds of students over the years and stayed connected with many of them up until the time she passed away. She retired in 2015.
In 2007 Kris was blessed to marry Rich G. Powell in the Idaho Falls Temple and gained six more children. Kris and Rich had 15 wonderful years together traveling, enjoying outdoor activities and attending grandchildren's sporting events and other programs. She adored her grandchildren and there was nothing she loved more than being surrounded by family and hosting family gatherings at her home and at the cabin. She also had a special connection with all of her nieces and nephews and loved extended family gatherings with her siblings and their families.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in many callings over the years including stake and ward Relief Society president and counselor, stake and ward Young Women president and counselor, Gospel Doctrine teacher and ward organist. Perhaps her favorite calling was serving in the primary with her husband, Rich. She also enjoyed her husband as an ordinance worker in the Rexburg Temple. In more recent years she and her husband had the privilege of serving in campus ward and stake callings. Through her service in callings, in her work, as a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, neighbor and friend she touched the lives of thousands of people.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Micah and a stillborn daughter, Anna.
She is survived by her husband, Rich Powell of Rexburg, three children; Tyler (Nichole) Fillmore of Plano, Zachary (Lori) Fillmore of Snake River and Megan (Brandon) Harris of Newdale, six step-children; Jason (Judy) Powell of Tucson, AZ, Erika (Jim) Moss of Baton Rouge, LA, Taylor (Erica) Powell of Highland Ranch, CO, Toni (Justin) Price of Rigby, Shelli (Hugh) Staiger of Rigby and Curtis (Siri) Powell of Pelham, NH. She is also survived by 38 beloved grandchildren as well as brothers, Mitch (Valynn) Jacobs of Hamer and Kirk (Linda) Jacobs of Hamer and sisters, Marilyn (Darwin) Fife of Island Park and Kathy Rasmussen of Rexburg and many nieces and Nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Rexburg North Stake Center Chapel at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 20, 2022, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, and again on Monday, November 21, 2022, from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the Rexburg North Stake Center. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.flammfh.com.
