Kristine Jacobs Powell

Kristine Jacobs Powell 5/15/1953 - 11/15/2022 Kristine Jacobs Powell passed away on November 15, 2022, from complications related to cancer which she fought valiantly for four years. She was born May 15, 1953, to Frank and Geraldine Jacobs in Rexburg, Idaho. She graduated from Madison High School, Ricks College and Brigham Young University.

In 1973 she married Jim Fillmore in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had five children. Her children were the joy of her life. They lived in Hamer for 20 years where they made many lifelong friends. In 2002 they moved to Rexburg. Kris worked at Ricks College/BYU-Idaho for 26 years as an administrator with the Women's Programs, Student Leadership and Activities Programs. She loved mentoring hundreds of students over the years and stayed connected with many of them up until the time she passed away. She retired in 2015.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.