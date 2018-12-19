Kristy Sue Bolander, 32, of Rigby passed away December 15, 2018.
She was born February 18, 1986 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her parents are Kim and Susy Pruess Bolander. She was a bright and bubbly child. As she grew bigger she enjoyed her many pets. She loved 4-H and was very good with horses. She even bought and owned a wild mustang.
She attended Firth High School where she trained and worked as a CNA and did very well competing in HOSA.
As an adult she suffered many health problems but dedicated herself to serving others.
Kristy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
She was the founder of Petals of Crimson, a charitable organization. She also volunteered at Birthright for a number of years.
Kristy is survived by her life partner, David Franck of Rigby, parents, Kim and Susy Bolander of Firth, siblings, Janis Bolander of Pocatello, George Bolander of Montpelier, Annamaria Bolander of Firth, grandfather, Vance Bolander of Firth.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Peter and Ruth Pruess and Darlene Bolander and her Grandma Jan.
Graveside services will be held 12:00 P.M. Thursday, December 20, 2018 at the Lincoln Cemetery, 2508 E Lincoln Road, Idaho Falls. The family will meet with friends Thursday from 10:00 till 11:15 A.M. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley.
