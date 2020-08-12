L. Joy Purser, 92, passed away August 3, 2020 in Richfield, Utah. She was born October 30, 1927 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Burton Peter and Lillian Ethel Moss Maughan. She married Derald L. Purser June 20, 1946 in Ririe, Idaho. He preceded her death June 12, 2012.
Joy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved to hunt rocks, bead jewelry and be the favorite of everyone who met her. She will be missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela P. Higgins, Richfield; siblings: Jack Maughan, American Fork, Utah; Toni Ornellas, Henderson, Nev.; former sister-in-law—who became like a sister, Caroline Maughan, American Fork, Utah.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; sisters: R. Marlene Ririe, Sheryl Hunt and Delana Miller.
Cremation services have been held. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.