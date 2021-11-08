LaDeen (Lewis) Wolz 8/22/1934 - 11/5/2021 LaDeen Lewis Wolz of Rigby, Idaho passed away in the Idaho Falls Community Hospital on November 5, 2021 surrounded by her loving children. LaDeen was born on August 22, 1934 in the home of her Grandmother Ball in Rigby, Idaho to Don Williamson Lewis and LaRee Ball Lewis. She was raised in Rigby where she attended and graduated from Rigby High School. She later attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. On June 12, 1953 LaDeen Married Gerald C. Wolz in the Idaho Falls Temple. She worked at the Soil Conservation Service, Grant Young's Law office and Ricks College as a secretary. She was always very organized and efficient in her responsibilities. LaDeen was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many callings. She served as a Young Women's President, Relief Society Relief Society President in the Rigby 2nd Ward and other various church callings. LaDeen loved her time serving as ministering sister with many companions, but her favorite was her husband. She also served a welfare mission to Payson, Utah in 1997 with her spouse Jerry Wolz on a church ranch. LaDeen and Jerry also served as ordinance workers in the Idaho Falls Temple for several years.
LaDeen loved to sew beautiful clothes for herself and her children. She also lovingly crocheted baby afghans for all of her grandchildren. She spent many hours in service as a scribe for several local Patriarchs and for her husband. She loved to read good books and spend time outdoors with family and friends. LaDeen is survived by her daughters, Terri Ann Robison (Dave) of Roberts, Danette Miller (Reed) of Rigby, Rebecca Radford (Mike) of Springville, Utah, a son Darren L Wolz (Michelle) of Springville, Utah, a sister Georgia Klinger of Laramie, Wyoming, and a brother Gary Lewis (Judy) of Rexburg, Idaho as well as 16 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Don and LaRee Lewis, a sister Donna Lewis Bishoff, and two great-grandsons, Harrison Reed Miller and Aiden Michael Johnson. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Friday, November 12th at the Rigby Stake Center building, 258 West 1st North, Rigby, Idaho 83442. There will be no visitation preceding the services because of Covid precautions in the stake building. The family appreciates the kind and compassionate service given to LaDeen in the Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com