Lalani (Ossmen) Smith

Lalani (Ossmen) Smith Lalani Ossmen Smith was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on February 2, 1966, to Arthur and Carol Ossmen. Lalani’s courageous battle against Metastatic Breast Cancer began in December of 2017. Surrounded by family and friends, she passed away from complications of her disease on September 28, 2022, in Richland, Washington at the age of 56.

Raised in Lewisville, Idaho, Lalani graduated from Rigby High School with the Class of 1984. After a few years away, selling shoes on Cannery Row in Monterey, California, she returned home to settle down and do the same, working for Macy’s. Her plans changed unexpectantly when she met her soulmate in the summer of 1992 and spent the next 22 years as an ever-supportive Navy wife for her husband James. While living in Silverdale, Washington, they welcomed their only son, Alexander, to the world in 1995. Trading the west coast for the east coast and retail for childcare, Lalani and family moved to Summerville, South Carolina and then to Yorktown, Virginia. Life after the military began in 2015 with a brief stop in Port Byron, Illinois before returning to the Pacific Northwest in 2017.

