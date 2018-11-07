Larry Ellis Field passed away the morning of Monday November 5, 2018 at age 82.
He was surrounded by his wife, Joan, and their five children: Kathy (Tom); Colleen, Stacey; Bruce (Marci) and SuzAnn (Mike).
He is also survived by his 15 grandchildren: Amber, Kyle, McKenzie, Monika, Aleisha, Carlie, Christopher, Amanda, Brandon, Andrew, Tyson, Callie, Heather, Luke and Megan and 15 Great-grandchildren.
Larry was born October 10, 1936 in Idaho Falls and raised in Grant, Idaho, where he was the oldest boy of three children born to Ellis Joseph Field and Alice Sophia Poulsen.
He graduated from Rigby High School in 1954. He farmed and drove truck until his mission. Larry was interviewed by Harold B. Lee, and received his call to the Great Lakes Mission serving from 1956 thru 1958.
Larry and Joan were married March 18, 1960 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They lived in the Grant area their entire life where they raised their children. Larry loved farming and ranching and took great pride in his crops.
His greatest joy was spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis Joseph Field and Alice Sophia Poulsen.
Funeral services will be held at the Grant Church, Saturday November 10 at 11:00 a.m.
Viewings with the family with be held Friday, November 9 at Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby 6:30- 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 10 at Grant Ward, 3431 East 100 North, Rigby - 9:30-10:45 a.m.