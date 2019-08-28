Larry H. Jenkins
Larry H. Jenkins was born on February 19, 1936, and passed away after a battle with cancer on August 10, 2019. He was born to Harvey and Sarah Jenkins in Lorenzo, Idaho, and attended Rigby area schools. Larry enlisted with the United States Army and joined the 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper.
After the armed services, Larry worked for over 30 years for the Union of Operating Engineers as a heavy equipment operator with H&K Contractors, Inc. He then built his business, Larry’s Water Well Services, in the Pahrump, NV desert that he dearly loved. He had been married to Mary Ellen Phillips for over 65 years. They have 5 children, 12 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Larry enjoyed all things fast and fun. His children and grandchildren have fond memories involving fishing, camping, riding on the quads, motorcycles, and snowmobiles. He also had a hobby of restoring classic cars. Larry was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was generous with his time and his resources, looking for opportunities to help others to improve their circumstances.
He is survived by his wife Mary, their children Vikki, Ginger (Doug), Zane (Jill), and Joni, all of Pahrump, NV, their grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and by his siblings Gary (Barbra) Jenkins of Teton City, ID, Kaye (Russ) Yakomoto of Rexburg, ID, Aloma Birch of Mesa, AZ, Charlene (Bill) Ravenscraft of Idaho Falls, ID, Shirley (Lynn) Workman of Salem, OR, Deone (Richard) Evans of Twin Falls, ID, Trudy (Mark) Fogg of Indianapolis, IN, and Doyle (Jyl) Jenkins of Idaho Falls, ID. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, his oldest daughter Nikki and his grandson Allen.
Funeral Services were held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 921 E. Wilson Road, Pahrump, NV, 89048. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the PVHS Athletic Department, 501 E. Calvada Blvd. Pahrump NV, 89048, phone 775-727-7737.