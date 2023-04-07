Larry Howard Beach December 8, 1945 - April 3, 2023 Larry Howard Beach was born in Richland, Washington on December 8, 1945. His life started with a strong spirit and many challenges. He was abandoned at birth by his mother and was rescued from the hospital by his Grandparents, Howard P. Beach, and Leonie Beatrice Fraser Beach, of Colorado. They would later adopt him and provide a home. He spent his younger years in Morrison Colorado where he developed a lifelong love of the outdoors and survival skills. The mountains were his happy place. He loved exploring, hunting, fishing, and watching wildlife. He excelled academically and in athletics while in school. He loved to learn and develop new skills. He was an accomplished woodworker and noted for his beautiful tables, chairs, among other items. He was proud of his heritage which included accomplished carpenters, machinists, and blacksmiths. Larry could build anything as shown by the beautiful arch to the Fire Pit on his property and the pigeon lofts. Which leads to Larry's greatest love - pigeons. He started working with pigeons that were caught wild in his youth and developed into a passion he carried until his death. He raised many different varieties of pigeons for show and won awards locally and nationally. He was a highly respected pigeon breeder. Larry's professional career started at a young age with many opportunities to work on the farms and ranches of his Aunts and Uncles. This provided an independent spirit, strong work ethic and never say die attitude. He worked as a Sheriff's Deputy with the Jefferson County Colorado office. Later he moved to Sleepy Eye, Minnesota where he worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Brown County Road and Bridge Department. He loved telling stories of plowing people out during the notorious Minnesota Blizzards. Larry retired from Brown County and felt the call of the mountains. He returned to the Rocky Mountains to live out his remaining years in the shadow of mountain peaks, clear streams, and pine trees. Larry had a great love for The Boy Scouts of America and the youth he was involved with. Many are the stories of the escapades of the young men at Jamborees and Camp Outs. Luckily, he survived them all and helped many young men grow with strong values and survival skills. He held many leadership positions from pack leader to District Commissioner. Larry was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He and LaRue enjoyed the years of working with the Single Adults of the area. Larry married Kathy Brooks when he was 18 and welcomed two daughters, Lorry Lynn, and Christy, to share their home in Colorado. Larry and Kathy later divorced. He married Mary Lu Ginn and they were blessed with a son and daughter, Joshua and Kelly. The family lived in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota where they shared great family adventures. Mary and Larry later divorced, and he married LaRue Whittier who he remained with until his death. Larry loved his family and celebrated their successes and cried at their pain and suffering. Larry loved the United States of America and proudly served in the United States Navy. Larry passed away peacefully at his home in Rigby, Idaho after a battle with heart and lung disease then Covid. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and a brother. He is survived by his wife, LaRue (Rigby, Idaho); Children: Lorry Lynn Beach, Jeana Beach, Joshua (Jeana) Beach, Kelly Beach; Grandchildren: Allen Frederickson (Chelsea), Katelyn Beach (Kristin), Devin Malecek (Paula). Great grandchildren: Dakota, Piper, Sage, Kaden. Funeral Service will be held on April 11, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building located at 71 N 3700 E, Rigby, Idaho. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. on the day of the service. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. A livestream of the service will be available using the following link for those who would like to participate but cannot attend. The burial will be at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery following the service. A Memorial Service will be held later in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota.
