Larry Howard Williamson of Alta, Wyoming died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on February 1st, 2019.
Larry was born March 26th, 1941 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Howard and Melba Williamson and was welcomed home by his sister Jerri and was soon joined by his brothers Mark and Max. Larry grew up in Lewisville, Idaho living the ranch life and riding horses. In his early teens, the family bought 72 acres next to the south fork of the Snake River where Larry worked the farm and grew barley. He attended Rigby High School where he learned ballroom dancing, enjoyed many escapades with friends, and was an outstanding football player. After high school, he attended the University of Idaho and graduated with a degree in Business and Accounting. While attending college, he was a manager of a popular pizza and beer restaurant and was a member of the Kappa Sig fraternity. After graduation, he worked regionally for Van Gas in the finance department. He continued working on the farm, riding horses, and racing cutter horses. He enjoyed traveling and meeting new people including two very special life time friends. While traveling for Van Gas, he took a ski day at Grand Targhee. In the middle of the old midway run, Larry noticed a beautiful, brown haired woman on skis and took his chance with a classic strategy. 4 months later, Larry and Alice were married at Grand Targhee. Shortly after in 1976 he was hired as the Area Manager at Grand Targhee. Over the next 36 years he experienced every aspect of the ski industry. He was recognized by the Intermountain Ski Area Association for Outstanding Effort to Further the sport of skiing. He was also instrumental in the land swap from the Forest Service to private ownership, cinching the future of Grand Targhee as a destination ski resort. His leadership and management abilities led him to be a member of several boards where he volunteered countless hours including the Jedediah Smith Advisory Committee, Precinct committeeman for the republican party of Teton County Wyoming, the Driggs Chamber of Commerce, Teton Valley Saddle Club, Alta Advisory Board, Jackson Hole Airport Board, Teton Valley Rotary Club and Director for the Fall River Rural Electric Board and Northwest Public Power Board any many more. Larry retired from Targhee after 36 years to ride his horses, run some cattle, and play with his grandkids.
Larry spent his life living in Alta, Wyoming making more lifetime friends and raising his family with great neighbors in a community he loved.
Besides dedicating his time and career to Grand Targhee, he was an accomplished team roper, pick-up man and judge. He always took his two-week hunting trip and enjoyed many family camp trips. He wasn't just the man at Targhee, he was known as a cowboy, loyal friend, and prominent community member.
Larry is survived by his wife of 47 years Alice, his children Katie Jo (Cory) Murdock Chapin, ID; Anna Lee (Eric) Baler Tetonia, ID; Larry Adam (Robbi) Williamson Tetonia, ID. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jesse (Gabby) Murdock, Russell Howard Murdock, Kinley, Remy, and Wylie Baler, Jimmi, Stockton Larry, and Weston Williamson. Daughters of the heart are Emily Warne, Sarah Wall, and Carrie Reed (who preceded him in death). Survived by his siblings Jerri (Gard) Flint Lewisville, ID; Mark (Lynn) Williamson Lewisville, ID; and Max (Darla) Williamson McCall, ID. He is survived by precious in-laws Lynn West, Greg and Trish Brinton and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, and many of his favorite horses and mules.
Memorial services were held Saturday February 9th, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Driggs Stake Center in Driggs, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to Teton County Idaho 4H Scholarship Fund or Teton Valley Museum. The family would like to express their gratitude to Turtle and Crane Assisted Living and Encompass Home Health and Hospice for the outstanding care they provided.
