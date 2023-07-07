Larry James Boam

Larry James Boam June 30, 1932 - July 5, 2023 Larry James Boam was born May 30, 1932, to Nora and Wayne Boam of Grant, Idaho. Larry was the oldest of five siblings: Keith, Karen, Loueen, and Ted. He lived the majority of his 91 years on his family farm in Grant. He attended Grant Elementary School, then lived with his grandmother, Sara Hiatt, to attend junior and high school in Idaho Falls. Larry graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1950. Joining ROTC sent him to Moscow, Idaho, where he graduated from the University of Idaho with a BS in Agricultural Sciences.

On September 4, 1953, he married his high school sweetheart, Neva Crain. They had three children, Curtis, Mark, and Sandra.


