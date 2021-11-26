Leona Georgia (Loynd) Later 6/23/2021 - 11/24/2021 Leona Georgia Loynd Later, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away peacefully at Homestead Living in Rexburg, Idaho, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at age 88, surrounded by many of her children and grandchildren.
Leona was born June 23, 1933, in Rigby, Idaho, to Minnie Lorene Harris Staggs and Albert Tillman Loynd. Technically, she was Georgia Leona, but a judgment reversed her name. She went by "Cissy." She was the youngest of nine children. As such, she grew up sleeping in a rocking chair. It was one of her fondest memories.
Elston Hill became her stepfather and the only grandfather many of Leona's children, nieces, and nephews ever knew. He was a tremendous support and mentor to Leona. At Rigby High School, Leona spotted a gymnast named "Curley," and the rest is a touching love story. She continued correspondence with said Jack Later while he served in the Korean Conflict. Following high school graduation, Leona became an interviewer with the State Employment Service. After much thought, Leona married Donald Jack "Curley" Later in August 1952, a move she never regretted. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple in February 1954. Leona was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in multiple positions. She had a great love of music, and sang with many vocal groups both within and outside her religion.
In 2016, Leona was diagnosed with Parkinson's. In addition to three back surgeries and a very recent surgery on a broken femur, the disease took its toll. The love of her life passed away just seven days prior. She was intent on chasing the guy down. It was a worthwhile race. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Donald Jack Later; her sisters, Lurline Champion and Frieda L. Nanny; her brothers, George Alma Staggs, Herman F. Staggs, William T. Staggs, Raymond E. Staggs, Lee E. Staggs, and Richard D. Loynd; and many close friends and extended family. She is survived by her sons: Mark (Trudy) Later of Rigby, Idaho; Reid Later of Lehi, Utah; and Kip Later of Rigby, Idaho; daughters: Jackie (Dale) Phillips of Rigby, Idaho, and Tara Later of West Jordan, Utah; 15 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 30, at 11:00 a.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho. The family will meet with friends from 9:30 to 10:45 at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby; condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com