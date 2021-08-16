Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Lester Dean Henman 5/3/1948 - 8/8/2021 Lester was born May 3, 1948 at home to Elzie Wilbur Henman and Anna Vera Mortensen Henman. He was the tenth child of twelve children.
He is survived by his wife LaPreal, two sons, Floyd "Pete" (Kathleen), Jay (Carolyn), sisters Alice Olsen of Price, Utah, Linda (John) Toler of Dubois, and brother Richard "Butch" (LaDonna) of Rigby. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and 2 with one on the way great-grandchildren.
He went to school in Clark County schools until he graduated in May of 1966. He went to work for the United States Forest Service seasonally for two summers. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in July of 1968 and spent pretty much all of 1969 in Vietnam. Then he went to North Carolina for 6 weeks and came home.
He was briefly married to Connie Muncey. He then met LaPreal Bell in November of 1971 and they were married on January 14, 1972.
After returning from Vietnam, he went back to work for the Forest Service working seasonally a while before becoming permanent in fire control. He retired from the Forest Service in January of 2003.
He was a City Councilman for the city of Dubois throughout this time. He started working for the Clark County School District in April of 2004 and stayed there until May of 2007 as Maintenance Supervisor.
He was known as "Grandpa" by most of the kids in town. Any time they needed their bikes fixed or their tires aired up they came to "Grandpa". He was always there for them.
He was loved by everyone who knew him. He always had a helping hand for everyone.
He will be missed by everyone.
A Celebration of Life will be held on September 11, 2021, at the Community Center in Dubois from 11 am to 4 pm. We hope to see you there.