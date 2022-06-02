Lester Moses Clark 3/22/1927 - 5/26/2022 Lester Moses Clark 95, former resident of Menan, Idaho died on May 26th in Twin Falls, Idaho where he resided at Ashley Manor Memory Care Center. He was born on March 22, 1927 in Menan, Idaho to William Moses Clark and Lillie Rottweiler. Les attended school in Menan and after graduation from Midway High School, he was drafted into the Army during WWII. After serving for 18 months, the war ended, and he came home and then served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Hawaiian Islands. After returning home from his mission, he met and married Nina Gay Huffaker in 1952 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Soon afterward, they moved to Caldwell, Idaho where he worked at the Albert Dickinson Seed Company and Feed Service Inc. In 1968 He moved the family to Idaho Falls where he managed the Feed Service Inc. until he retired from there and went to work for School District #93 as the district's Custodial Supervisor. He worked there for five years before he pursued other interest in the flooring business. Upon retiring from there, they sold their home in Idaho Falls and moved into his Menan childhood home. He served missions with his wife Gay in Papua New Guinea, and Melbourne, Florida after they retired. He held many various church callings through-out his life including, Stake mission president, explorer scout leader, Bishop, manager of the stake welfare farm in the Ammon Stake, temple worker, and Stake patriarch in the Menan stake. He enjoyed gardening, snow skiing, reading, camping, and wood working. He was an innovator who always had a project he was working on. He liked to make things simpler and more efficient. He could fix anything. He is survived by his Children, Son Gary (Lee) Clark of Marana AZ, Daughters, Lorinda (Val) Hymas of Filer ID, Sue (Andy) MacKay of Idaho Falls ID, Jean (Brian) Snoke of Huntsville UT, and Sandy (Scott) Hymas of Twin Falls, ID, also 17 Grandchildren, 46 Great grandchildren, and 1 Great-great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his wife Gay, 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. We would like to thank the Homestead Assisted Living Center of Rexburg, Idaho, and Ashley Manor Memory Care Center & Enhabit Home Health and Hospice, Both of Twin Falls, Idaho, for their love and care of our sweet dad. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 6:30-8:00 pm, and Wed. June 8th from 10:30-11:00 am. at Eckersell Memorial Chapel at 101 West Main St. Rigby, ID 83442, A graveside service will be held at Annis Little Butte Cemetery on Wed. June 8th at 11:30 AM.