Lester Ray Woods Junior passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, March 4 2021.
Lester was born October 7, 1932 in Sperry Oklahoma the first of five children born to Lester Ray Woods Sr. and Lois Munsey Woods. Four other children were born to this union, Mary, Paul, Robert, and Betty.
Lester married Louise Ivie Hughes, June 19, 1954. They are the parents of Ronald (Liz) Hughes of Bancroft, Idaho, Penny (Michael) Jenkins of Ririe, Idaho, and Pamela (Albert) Harding of Eugene, Oregon.
Lester was a product of the depression and “Dust Bowl” era. He moved with his struggling family to California when he was about 9 years old. Their father struggled to find and maintain work which left them often very needy. Finally settling in Compton, California where he lived until graduating from Compton High School. When he was 18 years old he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served three years, 18 months of which were on the front lines in the Korean War.
After being discharged from the military he met and married Louise. Together they had a full and active life, working hard and serving their family, community and church. Lester was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he fulfilled many assignments and callings including serving two Church History Site missions and officiating in the Logan Temple.
Lester was an electrical engineer in his early work years and in the latter years was a businessman owning and operating a business with his wife Louise, in Rigby.
Lester loved working in his yard, woodworking engines, vintage cars, and Big Band Era swing music. He enjoyed going weekly to Lava for lunch with his friends at the Senior Citizen’s Center. He was also the best man a dog could ever own. He loved his dogs and an occasional cat.
His posterity is large and he loved them all. Lester leaves behind 27 grandchildren, 101 great grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren – he will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife Louise Woods, his parents Lester Woods Sr. and Lois Woods and great grandson Turner Crocker.
Services were held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Bancroft LDS Chapel. Family visited with friends on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Church prior to services. Burial will be in the Bancroft Cemetery with Military Honors.
