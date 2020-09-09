Linda Lou Bond, 73 of Rigby, Idaho returned to her heavenly family on September 1, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.
Linda was born May 31, 1947 in Powell, Wyoming to Clifford and Darlene Asay. She was the second of five girls. She married David Bond on July 28, 1967 in the Logan, Utah Temple. They had five children. She was at home with them until they were all in school. Then she returned to school at Prescott College and got her teaching degree in Elementary Education and started her new passion as a teacher. Her years of teaching started in Ramah, New Mexico, then moved to Swan Valley, Idaho and finished her career at Ririe Middle School in Ririe, Idaho. She retired in 2013 after 23 years.
She was an active and loyal member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in multiple capacities from Primary Teacher to Stake Relief Society President. Her favorite call was when she served as Gospel Doctrine Teacher where she was able to share her knowledge and testimony of the gospel with others. She and her husband David served as temple workers in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Linda grew up in a home filled with music and she carried that love of music with her throughout her life. She shared her love of music at home, school and church. Christmas music was often heard playing in her home throughout the year.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Darlene Asay. She is survived by her husband, David, and sons, Bryce (Robyn), Jason (Stacy), Cory (Ashlee), Cody (Brittany), and daughter Lori (Cody). She has 18 grandchildren and one great grandchild. She is also survived by four sisters, Mary Ann Sainsbury, Donna Mae Monk, Cindy McCormick and Sheri Stewart.
The family extends a special thanks to the hospice staff of Alliance Home Health and Hospice for their care and support.
A graveside service was held, Friday, September 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery (12463 East 129 North, Rigby, ID 83442).
Friends may visit from noon to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W. Main Street, Rigby). Linda’s family will be present from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.