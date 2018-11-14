God awoke to the sound of a new voice in the angels’ morning “Hallelujah Chorus” on Tuesday: “Ahh... I see Lisa Jones has checked in; definitely a joyous new sound.”
Despite facing enormous struggles, Lisa moved forward through life with incredible resilience and determination to overcome; she did so with contagious love and humor. She was funny as hell.
Elisabeth “Lisa” Seneff Jones, 58, of Roberts, Idaho passed away November 6, 2018, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Lisa was born March 18, 1960, in New London, Connecticut, to H. Lockwood Seneff and Mary Jo Geren Seneff. The family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho when Lisa was 10 years old. She attended Skyline High School, University of Idaho, then earned her Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Columbia Southern University.
On July 10, 1977, she married Tom R. Jones in Idaho Falls, Idaho. To this union were born three children: Sarah, Tommy, and Simon. Lisa was a devoted wife, mother and entrepreneur. She was a sole proprietor and worked for KIDK TV and ultimately retired from Idaho Probation & Parole as a supervisor and Administrative Assistant II.
After the kids were grown, Tom and Lisa moved to Roberts, Idaho where they were able to realize their shared, life-long dream of caring for animals, especially horses. She was an active citizen of Roberts and took pride in serving her community. Lisa was a member of the All About Him Worship Center and a was gifted musician and songwriter.
Other interests of hers included nature, camping/hiking, fishing, birding, poetry, computer technology, website design, photography, graphic watercolors and jewelry-making. Some of her creative work can be viewed at www.elisabethsjourney.com and http://www.fanmusic.com/mypage.jsp?userid=308654.
Lisa is survived by her loving husband, Tom R. Jones of Roberts, ID; daughter, Sarah (Cory) Hix of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Tommy (Kevin Egan) Jones of Spokane, WA; son, Simon (Christie Hoye) Jones of Coeur d’Alene, ID; sister, Susan Ferraro of Westminster, CO; sister, Stephanie Seneff of Winchester, MA; brother, David Seneff of Salt Lake City, UT; brother, Mark Seneff of Clinton, UT; sister, Jody Caraher of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Eric Seneff of Iona, ID; brother, Geoff Seneff of St. George, UT; parents-in-law, D. Tom and Sally Jones of Liberty, MO; and grandchildren, Kailey Torres, Taylor Hix, Aiden Hoye, Gabriel Jones, Julian Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at Wood Funeral Home (273 North Ridge Ave.). The family visited with friends Saturday from 1-1:45 p.m. at the funeral home. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Homes For Our Troops at www.hfotusa.org
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.