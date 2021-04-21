Lisa Wood Hardyman graduated from this life on April 15, 2021. She was born on a frosty day April 27, 1957 to Delores E Labrum and B. Wayne Wood in Rigby at the maternity hospital on State Street.
Her good parents instilled in her and her siblings the values of hard work, honesty and serving others. She enjoyed growing up on the family farm and felt many times that her childhood was idyllic.
She graduated from Rigby High School in 1975 and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from BYU in 1979 and a Master of Music degree from BYU in 1987. She taught 2nd grade at Kinghorn Elementary in Rigby, Timpanogos Elementary in Provo, Harwood Elementary in Rigby, and South Fork Elementary in Rigby. She also was employed as an adjunct professor at CSI in Twin Falls and BYU-Idaho.
She was sealed to Paul B. Hardyman, son of Betty Jean Wakefield and Ansel Eugene Hardyman, on June 6, 1986 in the Idaho Falls temple.
Paul and Lisa were blessed with a son, Nathan Paul in 1989 and a daughter, Megan Anne in 1991. Lisa was proud of her pioneer heritage and tried her best to instill those values in her children.
Her honest faith was exemplified as a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and she served in numerous callings and positions throughout her life.
One of her greatest joys was playing the piano and she was grateful for the opportunity to share that talent both through performance and teaching.
Beyond that, she simply loved working with her hands. Whether by the fruits and vegetables of her carefully tended garden or by the quilts and clothes crafted at her sewing machine, many people enjoyed the fruits of her labors.
She was kind and good and brave and strong.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Wendy Wood, and brother Curtis Wayne Wood. She is survived by her spouse Paul B. Hardyman, son Nathan Paul (Emma) Hardyman of Springville, UT, daughter Megan Anne (Brad) Erbe of Crane, OR, and three grandchildren. Brother Ted (Carolyn) Wood of Rigby, Denise (Jake) Hughes of SLC, and Connie Wood of Rigby.
A private viewing will be held for friends and family followed by a private graveside service. A notice will be shared at a later date regarding a public celebration honoring her life later this summer.
Special thanks to Teton Cancer Clinic, specifically to April and Dallin for their extra kindness; and to OneSource hospice for their care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local high school music program in memory of Lisa.