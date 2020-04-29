Loraine Holland Pierce, 88, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Loraine was born January 17, 1932 in Lorenzo, Idaho, the son of George H. Pierce and Dora Holland Pierce. He attended schools in Rigby, Idaho and continued his education at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. Lorraine served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
On April 27, 1957 Loraine married Freda Woolsey in Annis, Idaho. Three years later their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple. They lived in Lorenzo, Idaho, then Idaho Falls, Idaho, and then back to LaBelle, Idaho where they raised their family. He taught school for a year.
With his wife, they served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Nauvoo, Illinois. He loved farming and worked at Idaho Potato Growers. He later worked for the City of Idaho Falls. He loved to go fishing, mining and building things.
Loraine is survived by his wife, Freda Pierce of Rigby, Idaho. His children; Katrina (Michael) Ray of Rigby, Idaho, Lonny (Ruby) Pierce of Rigby, Idaho, Darla (Dan) Stokes of Estancia, New Mexico, Alan (Michelle) Pierce of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Loretta (Douglas) Ashcraft of Hamer, Idaho, Delynn (Randy) Shipley of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Dana (Amber) Madsen of Idaho Falls, Idaho and 24 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Larry Gene Pierce.
A graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. April 25 in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.